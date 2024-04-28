Watch CBS News
Local

Tornado watch, other weather alerts continue for North Texas Sunday

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS — A tornado watch is in effect until 7am for all North Texas. Quick spin up tornados are possible along the leading edge of thunderstorms moving through the area. 

042824-txwx1.png
CBS News Texas

Quarter size hail and damaging winds to 60 mph are also possible. Storms will continue to head east through sunrise and end around mid-morning. 

042824-txwx2.png
CBS News Texas
042824-txwx3.png
CBS News Texas

After a brief lull through the midday hours, scattered strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon mainly east of I-35. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be completely ruled out. 

042824-txwx4.png
CBS News Texas
thumbnail-image007.png

A flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire area as localized flooding and flash flooding are possible. Widespread rainfall totals of 1"-3" with 4"-6" possible locally. 

thumbnail-image008.png
thumbnail-image009.png

We get a break from the storms tomorrow and into Tuesday, but another active period sets up Wednesday through Friday. 

042824-north-texas-7day.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 2:31 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.