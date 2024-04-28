Tornado watch, other weather alerts continue for North Texas Sunday

NORTH TEXAS — A tornado watch is in effect until 7am for all North Texas. Quick spin up tornados are possible along the leading edge of thunderstorms moving through the area.

CBS News Texas

Quarter size hail and damaging winds to 60 mph are also possible. Storms will continue to head east through sunrise and end around mid-morning.

After a brief lull through the midday hours, scattered strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon mainly east of I-35. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be completely ruled out.

A flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire area as localized flooding and flash flooding are possible. Widespread rainfall totals of 1"-3" with 4"-6" possible locally.

We get a break from the storms tomorrow and into Tuesday, but another active period sets up Wednesday through Friday.

