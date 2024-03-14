Tornado Watch issued for some parts of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas until 6:00 p.m., including Young, Jack, Wise, Cooke, Grayson and Montague counties. Storms have begun to develop along a dryline in these areas with severe storms to our north in Oklahoma.

We will continue to watch for development in our Northwest areas into the early afternoon before a cold front brings another round of storms later this evening. Any storms are capable of large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado is also possible where a level 3, enhanced risk has been extended south of the Red River. The slight risk has also been expanded further west of I-35.

Storms will continue to develop along the dryline into the early afternoon hours as storms begin to fire up east of I-35. A strong cap has been in place this morning, but will continue to erode during the afternoon hours. Any storms that break through the cap will tap into significant instability in the area and quickly become severe.

Coverage of storms will increase around 3:00-4:00 p.m. and remain scattered through the early evening hours, especially east of I-35.

Another round of potentially strong to severe storms will arrive after sunset as a cold front pushes through North Texas. Once the front passes, the severe threat will end, but more rain is on the way mid morning Friday.

