Tornado touched down during North Texas storms, delayed report confirms

NORTH TEXAS — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued two delayed storm reports from Monday, June 3.

After several video submissions of a potential tornado from Monday evening's storms in North Texas, the NWS determined that a brief tornado developed just to the north of Eustace. There are several videos and pictures of this tornado, however, the tornado did not produce any damage.

Given the lack of damage, the NWS could not determine a wind speed. The tornado lasted less than a minute before it dissipated before reaching FM 1861.

That same parent thunderstorm that produced the tornado in Henderson County also moved through Van Zandt County.

A survey team from the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth was able to confirm a swath of straight-line wind damage likely associated with the supercell thunderstorm. A broad area of tree damage was observed between Ben Wheeler and Edom. The most significant damage was confined to FM 279, where many trees were uprooted, including a few large trees.

This damage was consistent with 75-80 mph straight-line winds, though saturated soils were likely a contributing factor.

Sporadic tree damage was also observed along State Highway 64. Unfortunately, one death resulted from this thunderstorm when a tree fell into the roadway as a vehicle was traveling westbound on FM 279. There was no discernible structural damage in the county from this event.