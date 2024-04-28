Tornado causes extensive damage in Marietta, Oklahoma

MARIETTA, OK — There is extensive damage along I-35 in Marietta, Oklahoma, including the nursing home where residents and staff escaped unharmed, the Homeland Grocery store, and next to it used to be the Dollar General store.

Sadly, a truck driver was killed when his 18-wheeler overturned.

The tornado began on the west side of the highway.

Drone video shows the twister tore its way through the Dollar Tree warehouse and crossed the highway.

The Love County Emergency Management Director said there was very little warning about the storm. It developed so fast.

After it crossed the highway it destroyed both the Dollar General and grocery stores. From there, it damaged Marietta Hospital.

No patients or staff were hurt and they've been transferred to other hospitals in the area.

Authorities say there were no other serious injuries, which is significant when you realize the tornado blew through late at night.

The hospital is now closed after the ER sustained damage.

From the hospital, the tornado continued northeast to the outskirts of town and slammed into several homes causing damage.

Homeowner Amber Czisny said she is trying to salvage as many of her belongings as possible after the tornado came right on top of them.

Czisny said she had just fallen asleep.

"I woke up to my husband saying, 'Get up now!' He ran out into the carport and saw the lightning flash, and saw what was going on and heard it. He said, 'Grab the dogs and get in the interior room.' That's what we did. It was about a count of 3-2-1 after we closed the bathroom door, it hit the house."

She realized she had forgotten to get her cat.

When she opened the bathroom door, there was her 19-year-old cat, looking at her.

NEW: A deadly tornado slammed the city of Marietta, OK late last night. Authorities say it blew through quickly & gave little warning to residents. It slammed homes, a hospital, nursing home & businesses. Our story from @CBSNewsTexas 5:30pm https://t.co/EDa8ZWCUsI pic.twitter.com/gulh8zV4Xq — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) April 29, 2024

She is staying with family tonight but thankful they survived.

Authorities say much of the power has been restored to the city's 2,700 residents.