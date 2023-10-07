Top female golfers make way to The Colony for LPGA tournament: "It's a different swing, a different atmosphere"

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Some of the top female golfers in the world are in North Texas this week for the 2023 Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America.

It is the tournament's sixth year at the Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony and its 11th year in DFW, making it the longest running LPGA event in the entire state.

Last year, the event saw record attendance with more than 30,000 fans. Even more are expected this year.

"The girls are more fun to watch because it's a different swing, a different atmosphere," said Michele Walker, an LPGA fan who lives in Rowlett. "A lot of people don't know because they've never tried it."

Hundreds of volunteers make it all possible, and many live in The Colony and other nearby cities.

"What they do to make this feel like—I don't want to say it's a community event because it's more than that—something that's more than just golf," said James Clark, the tournament director.

That enhanced experience includes nine local chefs and their restaurants at BITE by the Lake, a culinary experience that's new this year.

"We enjoy being a part of this," said Leo Ramirez, the chef at Dee Lincoln Prime in Frisco. "It's great to be here so we can get our name out there so people can get to know us and come visit us."

It is good exposure at an event that has generated $2.5 million in economic impact for The Colony's businesses in years past, according to numbers from the city.

North Texas has always had a booming golf scene, but interest in the game has skyrocketed in recent years.

"The increase in rounds year over year from women golfers—not professionals, but women learning the game—is incredible and we love being able to bring the LPGA here and give access to women golfers around the community," Clark said.

It isn't too late to come out to the tournament this weekend. You can buy tickets online or at the course for $20. Children under 17 are free, as well as active-duty military, veterans, and their immediate families.

"The opportunities that you have here, to get up close to some of the best athletes in the entire world, and then also experience just an overall atmosphere and vibe you don't get at every sport event...I can highly recommend it and be confident we'd see you again in 2024," said Clark.

Play starts at 8:25 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and usually runs until about 4 p.m.