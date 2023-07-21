Sentencing phase of Timothy Simpkins trial underway

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The sentencing phase for Timothy Simpkins is underway after he was convicted in a 2021 shooting at Timberview High School in the Mansfield Independent School District.

Jury members convicted the 19-year-old of attempted capital murder after he shot an injured two fellow students, Zacchaeus Selby and Shaniya McNeely, as well as a teacher, Calvin Pettit, who still has a bullet lodged in his chest.

Jurors are listening to witness testimony and getting all of the details they didn't hear in the previous phase to determine Simpkins' punishment. He is facing 5-99 years in prison.

Prosecutors are sharing text messages, video of another shooting in Arlington a week prior and Simpkins' alleged drug dealing.

