Thursday brings a short break from the arctic air before another cold front

Low to mid 50s Thursday before another cold front Friday

NORTH TEXAS - Finally! Highs above freezing today! We actually topped out at 44°, and our streak of hours at or below freezing ended around 11 a.m.

See…we told you this event wasn't going to be like 2021…

It will be another cold morning Thursday with many spots briefly dropping below freezing. There may also be some fog for some of our eastern counties through 9/10 a.m.

But sunny skies will help us warm into the 50s Thursday afternoon before our next cold front moves through.

It's back to cold and windy conditions for Friday!

Temperatures will stay below normal this weekend.

Rain chances pick up significantly next week, but at least temperatures will warm back up!

We'll have to watch for the potential of some significant rain, especially east, as we go through the first half of next week.

Mild, "near-normal" temps Thursday, followed by another cooldown Friday and into the weekend, followed by a warm and rainy week next week.