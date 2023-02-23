Three-wheel motorcycle crash kills rider not wearing helmet in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Investigators with the Arlington Police Department say speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a man who wasn't wearing a helmet while riding a three-wheel motorcycle.

The 30-year-old was found unresponsive in the 500 block of E. Debbie Lane on Feb. 22. Investigators said the man lost control of his 2018 Can-Am Spyder MC as he was traveling eastbound along Debbie Lane, went off the roadway, and was thrown from the trike.

Based on physical evidence at the scene, investigators said the victim was doing donuts in a nearby intersection prior to the crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin are notified.