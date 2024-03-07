Thousands without power in North Texas as storms roll through

NORTH TEXAS – Severe weather is rolling through North Texas Thursday and Friday, causing power outages.

Data from Oncor shows thousands in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex are without power.

Collin County – 306

Dallas County – 1,952

Denton County – 36

Ellis County – 77

Johnson County – 5

Tarrant County – 479

Oncor says teams are prepared and will continue to monitor all weather developments and potential impacts.

"Resources are available and will be working to restore power as needed in these areas," the company said. "Flooding in areas may cause delays and access challenges for field resources. We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power."