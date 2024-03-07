Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands without power in North Texas as storms roll through

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH  TEXAS  –  Severe weather is rolling through North Texas Thursday and Friday, causing power outages.

Data from Oncor shows thousands in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex are without power.

Collin County – 306

Dallas County – 1,952

Denton County – 36

Ellis County – 77

Johnson County – 5

Tarrant County – 479

Oncor says teams are prepared and will continue to monitor all weather developments and potential impacts.

"Resources are available and will be working to restore power as needed in these areas," the company said. "Flooding in areas may cause delays and access challenges for field resources. We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power."

First published on March 7, 2024 / 3:11 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.