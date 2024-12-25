Thousands of homebound seniors in North Texas gifted with warm meal on Christmas morning

Volunteers deliver Christmas meals to thousands of homebound seniors in Dallas County

DALLAS – Nearly 900 volunteers sacrificed their Christmas mornings to load up their cars and deliver warm turkey meals to over 5,000 homebound seniors in Dallas County.

It was part of the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas's Meals on Wheels food drive.

"We deliver so much more than a meal," said Jennifer Austin with the VNA. "The hot meal means a lot but it's really that connection that someone is checking on you. It's a safety to make sure they are doing okay, and see what other needs a senior may need to help them safely age in place."

Volunteers in the kitchen started their mornings at 5:30 a.m., preparing more than 750 pounds of turkey, cornbread dressing, hot gravy, veggies and more.

Then the meals were off for delivery, loaded in vehicles and driven across 300 routes in Dallas County. Each senior recipient got one of those warm meals, toiletries and wrapped gifts.

Organizers and volunteers alike said they are thankful to spread holiday cheer every Christmas morning.

"It's a small portion of the day that you can take to serve others then go back to having your holiday with your family," said Robin Plotkin, a volunteer. "It's easy."

To volunteer next year or for daily deliveries, visit volunteer.vnatexas.org.