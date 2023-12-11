This week starts out with sunshine and mild temperatures

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking sunshine and 60s today, but showers are moving in later this week.

CBS News Texas

As we move through your Monday, cold conditions this morning will give way to a mild finish. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

CBS News Texas

Your Tuesday will start cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will be in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

For Wednesday, we'll see cloudy skies. There is a chance of showers west of Hwy. 281 as we move through the day, but most of the Metroplex will be dry. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

CBS News Texas

By Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few late day showers as a weather system moves in from our west. Rain chances increase by Thursday evening and night. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Keep your umbrella handy on Friday, rain chances are around 60%. We'll likely see a cold rain in North Texas.

CBS News Texas

No severe weather is expected. Still, plan ahead of a good deal of rain Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

A few showers will stick around into Saturday. The rain chance is at 30%. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures will climb back into the low 60s on Sunday.