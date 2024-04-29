These Texas universities are the prettiest in the U.S.

Report: 3 Texas colleges among the prettiest in the U.S.

Think your alma mater has the prettiest campus in Texas? You might be right - but according to Architectural Digest only three Texas colleges have the prettiest campuses in the nation.

There are 64 colleges from across the country on the list. When picking the schools, AD considered both architectural legacy and setting.

Baylor University

Baylor's Georgian-style buildings make the university a standout on the list. Baylor, ranked No. 14, is located in Waco.

Rice University

The magazine says you might mistake Rice's Mediterranean Revival style for a California university. Rice, located in Houston, is ranked No. 16.

Southern Methodist University

Dallas' own university is ranked No. 25 on the list. AD emphasized Dallas Hall, which was designed by Shepley, Rutan and Coolidge in the style of the University of Virginia's Rotunda.