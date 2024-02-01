Watch CBS News

The women of Escaramuza Charra

Escaramuza Charra may look pretty, but don't let the dresses fool you. These women work hard to perform their routines to perfection. Take a look at the women who competed at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo competitions this year.
