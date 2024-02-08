Search intensifies for a mother of 4 who went missing after attending a birthday party in Irving

Search for a mother of 4 who disappeared after attending a party in Irving intensifies

Search for a mother of 4 who disappeared after attending a party in Irving intensifies

ARLINGTON — The search has intensified for Chalice Welch, a 24-year-old mother of four, who has been missing since attending a birthday party in Irving last week.

"It's absolutely distressing not knowing where she is," said Chalice's mother, Kimberly Spinks.

Kimberly Spinks showed us the last message from her daughter, received more than a week ago. It was just a day before Welch attended a birthday party at this Irving hotel on Friday night. She disappeared just days before her one-year-old's first birthday.

"She's always there for her kids, and she always goes to work," said Spinks.

Spinks says her daughter works as a server at an Arlington restaurant and is a responsible mother.

"As far as I know, there was nothing wrong that would make her want to leave," said Spinks. She takes care of her kids during the day, and then she works in the evening almost every evening."

Welch's family says after she was reported missing, her cellphone was detected in this area of Dallas near Walnut Hill and Central Expressway. Since then, they've been told by the service provider that it's been tampered with and is now inoperable.

Irving police say they have no update on the search and that their detectives continue to work diligently on this case.

That missing person's post has been shared online with the hope that someone will come forward with information to help reunite the young mother with her young children.

"My heart breaks for her children, for my grandchildren, because I know that they're at home right now wondering where is my mommy," Spinks said. "Why has she been gone this long? When is she coming home?"