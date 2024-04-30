9-year-old's heroic act saves parents after tornado

DICKSON, Oklahoma — An Oklahoma couple now in the ICU with broken backs and necks has their 9-year-old hero son to thank after a tornado tossed their truck into trees.

Fifteen tornadoes left a trail of destruction in Oklahoma over the weekend. At least four people were killed, dozens injured and many lost their homes, businesses and belongings.

Wayne and Lindy Baker, along with their 9-year-old son, Branson, were headed to Dickson, Oklahoma, just north of Marietta, to seek shelter, when a tornado suddenly picked up their truck and tossed it.

Wayne Baker's back, neck, sternum, ribs, and arm were broken. He also lost part of a finger. Lindy Baker's back, neck, jaw, ribs, and right hand were broken. She also suffered a punctured lung.

Somehow, Branson got out of the truck and ran over a mile in the dark, through downed power lines and debris to get help. He made it to the house of a neighbor and friend and brought him back to help his parents.

"Branson is small, but he is so mighty, he is a hero," the GoFundMe page reads.

Both are recovering in the ICU at OU Medical Center. The Bakers are self-employed and unable to run their business. Family and friends have helped raise over $10,000 to help the family recover.