The North Texas Food Bank is offering free meals for students in July. Here's how to get yours.

DALLAS – Throughout July, the North Texas Food Bank is offering kids and teens free meals through their Summer Meals Program.

The meals are available for students ages 18 years and younger as well as students with disabilities up to age 21.

Several schools, recreation centers and libraries across Dallas-Fort Worth are participating in food distribution. To find a location, call 211; text 'FOOD' or 'COMIDA' to 304-304; or use the interactive map here.

Reservations aren't required to pick up meals, but NTFB says to call the nearest location to confirm dates, times and meal service details. Registration is not required.

In addition to NTFB, Fort Worth ISD, Dallas ISD and Garland ISD are also offering free meals during the summer break. Click here to find out more.

According to Feeding America's 2024 Map the Meal Gap study, Texas is the leading state in food insecurity with nearly 5 million Texans affected. Dallas-Fort Worth ranks the highest in Texas and third in the U.S. for the number of people experiencing hunger.

Within the 25 counties served by NTFB and the Tarrant Area Food Bank, 1.2 million people face food insecurities – nearly 40% are children.