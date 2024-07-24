"The Greatest Show on Earth" returns to DFW for first time in 7 years ... without animals

"The Greatest Show on Earth" returns to DFW after 7 years ... without animals

NORTH TEXAS – The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is making a grand return to the Dallas-Fort Worth area after a seven-year hiatus, showcasing a reimagined performance that excludes animal acts.

The circus, which previously faced criticism over its use of animals, has now refocused its energy on human talent. The newly revamped show promises a high-energy, action-packed experience that is bright, colorful, and family-friendly.

"Animals were a part of the past, but that was part of us realizing we need to make some changes. We need to update what we're doing and how we're operating. This show is a celebration of what humans can do," said Arlington native Alex Stickels, one of the show's character guides. He expressed his excitement about bringing the circus back to his hometown.

"It's stuff I had never seen before, even growing up performing, so hopefully everyone enjoys it," Stickels added.

The show starts this weekend at the American Airlines Center before heading west to Fort Worth's Dickies Arena.

Circus performers made a special appearance Wednesday at the Lone Star Circus Kids Camp to build excitement in DFW.

"The kids were very, very excited and nervous!" said Olga Karima from the Lone Star Circus School.

North Texas kids of all ages had the chance to practice gymnastics with the show's performers, who hail from diverse backgrounds including Africa and Ukraine.

"Some of them are Olympic-focused, they are the best of the best at what they do in the world," Stickels said.