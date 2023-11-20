The "Christmas Capital of Texas" officially kicks off the holiday season through Carol of Lights celebration

Grapevine officially kicks off the holiday season through Carol of Lights celebration

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you're someone who looks forward to celebrating Christmas as soon as possible, then Grapevine is the place to be.

Designated the "Christmas Capital of Texas," the city officially kicked off the holiday season Monday night.

For Aysha Barreda and her daughter Victoria, it's a can't-miss experience.

"Christmas just started, and we've been in the train with Santa and Mrs. Clause and we had a great time," Aysha Barreda said.

Her daughter likes all the food and activities there are.

An estimated 25,000 people attended the 35th annual Carol of Lights celebration, where there was a Christmas tree lighting off Grapevine's historic Main Street.

"We are so excited for the official kickoff to the Christmas Capital of Texas," Visit Grapevine's Elizabeth Schrick said.

This year there will be 1,400 events over 40 days, which could draw around 1.5 million people.

Of the events, visitors will find dining, shopping, entertainment, live reindeers, ice skating and plenty of photo opportunities.

"It's really like through a Christmas movie here," Schrick said.

If you're coming out, your best bet for transportation may be to take the Trinity Metro TEXRail. It is free the entire month of November.