Texas woman threatened to kill judge in Trump case, Democratic congresswoman

BRAZORIA COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Texas woman is facing federal charges after threatening a United States District Judge overseeing one of Donald Trump's cases and a Democratic Congresswoman.

"Hey, you stupid slave," the voicemail began, followed by a racial slur.

According to documents from the Southern District of Texas court, Abigail Jo Shry, of Alvin, allegedly left a voicemail for Judge Tanya Chutkan on August 5 threatening her and to kill U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and anyone else "who went after former President Trump."

Abigail Jo Shry, charged for allegedly leaving a voicemail threatening to kill federal Judge Tanya Chutkan and US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Brazoria County jail

"You are in our sights, we want to kill you," the voice on the message says. "We want to kill Sheila Jackson Lee."

Chutkan is the federal judge overseeing the federal criminal case in Washington that accuses former President Donald Trump of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results.

"If Trump doesn't get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b***," the voice says in the voicemail.

The caller also threatened to kill all Democrats in Washington, D.C., and all members of the LGBTQ community.

When questioned by federal investigators on Aug. 8, Shry admitted the calls came from her phone and that she did, in fact, make the call to Chutkan's chambers.

"You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it," the voicemail says.

According to the court document, Shry told the Special Agents she had no plans to travel to Washington, D.C., or Houston to carry out anything she stated.

The agent's testimony says Shry added that if Jackson Lee visited Alvin, there would be cause to worry.

Shry was charged with transmitting a threat to injure another person on Aug 11.