Texas Wesleyan classes moved online after network disruption

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Texas Wesleyan University campus will be closed for the second day in a row due to an ongoing network disruption.

University officials announced Sunday evening that the campus would be closed and classes would be canceled Monday, October 9.

The university also posted on social media that classes for Tuesday, October 10 would be held virtually to give the "IT team more time to address the remaining issues with the network services."

We will transition to remote operations and virtual instruction tomorrow, Tues., Oct. 10, to give our IT team more time to address the remaining issues with the network services. Please check your TXWES email for more info. pic.twitter.com/bzpmyJck7Q — Texas Wesleyan (@TexasWesleyan) October 9, 2023

Students should monitor their student emails for updated information for classes on Wednesday.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the university for more details and is awaiting a response. .