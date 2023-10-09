Texas Wesleyan classes moved online after network disruption
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Texas Wesleyan University campus will be closed for the second day in a row due to an ongoing network disruption.
University officials announced Sunday evening that the campus would be closed and classes would be canceled Monday, October 9.
The university also posted on social media that classes for Tuesday, October 10 would be held virtually to give the "IT team more time to address the remaining issues with the network services."
Students should monitor their student emails for updated information for classes on Wednesday.
CBS News Texas has reached out to the university for more details and is awaiting a response. .
