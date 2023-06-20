Texas-shaped pool in Plano earns local historical landmark designation

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The City of Plano has named the iconic Texas Pool a Heritage Landmark Site.

In Plano, Heritage Landmark Sites include structures and cemeteries that have been deemed significant to the city based on their own merits.

The first designated property was the Ammie Wilson House in 1981. The Texas Pool is the latest to earn the title.

The Texas Pool is officially a City of Plano Heritage Landmark site! Thank you to the Texas Pool Foundation, the City of... Posted by The Texas Pool on Saturday, June 17, 2023

The Texas Pool, built in 1961, was already listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. The Texas Pool Foundation applied for a local designation in 2022, but there were complications that delayed the process.

To meet heritage resource designation, the pool was required to meet at least two of eight criteria. It met four, including:

Possession of significance in history, architecture, archeology or culture Be associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of local, regional, state or national history Is identified with a person who significantly contributed to the culture and development of the city Is a unique location of singular physical characteristics representing an established and familiar visual feature of a neighborhood, community or the city

During the Plano City Council meeting on June 12, the council unanimously approved the request to give the pool local designation.