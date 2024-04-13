Texas Sen. Ted Cruz condemns Iran drone attack on Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday condemned Iran launching drones toward Israel.

In a statement, Israel Defense Forces said that Iran launched unmanned aerial vehicles "from within its territory toward Israel."

"Iran has encircled Israel and has been attacking our Israeli allies from almost every front for months," said Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in a statement.

"They have launched attacks from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, the West Bank, Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon, and of course the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Now they have escalated by launching attacks directly from Iranian territory. These attacks are enabled and financed by deliberate policy choices made by Joe Biden and Biden officials, who have allowed roughly $100 billion to flow to Iran since 2021. Americans and Israelis have been made catastrophically more vulnerable by these policies.

"Nevertheless, there is no doubt that Iran has made a huge mistake in attacking America's closest ally in the Middle East. Israel will emerge from this crisis stronger. As I have always done, I stand with Israel to do whatever it takes to defend itself."

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as they become available.