Collin College, Texas Wesleyan hit by apparent 'hoax' active shooter reports

By Alex Keller

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) —  Police say two North Texas schools were targeted by false active shooter reports on Thursday morning. 

Plano police say they received a "hoax" 911 call reporting a mass shooting around 9:45 a.m. A large police presence was seen on campus shortly after as police searched for a possible suspect. 

Police say they quickly confirmed there were no injuries and that the call was false.  Collin College said, the "all clear" was issued around 11 a.m., and classes will resume at 1 p.m.

Collin College wasn't the only campus to experience a false call about an active threat on Thursday morning. A shelter-in-place order was issued at Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth. 

According to tweets from Texas Wesleyan, Fort Worth police responded to the campus to investigate the call, but it was later determined to be a false call. 

Similar scenarios played out at colleges and other institutions across Texas: 

This is a developing story.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 11:09 AM

