Texas Rangers broadcast partnership with Bally Sports to be dissolved if approved by judge

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Bally Sports and its parent company Diamond Sports Group, or DSG, announced in a court filing Nov. 9 that they reached an agreement with their creditors to resolve any remaining issues for the 2024 MLB season.

Part of that agreement includes Bally Sports stepping away from broadcasting baseball games.

The deal is not yet official because DSG is in bankruptcy court and will have to have the agreement approved by a judge.

If approved by the judge, it would end the Texas Rangers' partnership with Bally Sports, which has broadcasted the team's games since DSG obtained the rights from Fox Sports Southwest.

If the change goes through, the Rangers would have a new broadcast partner for their 2025 season.