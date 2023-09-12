Texas prisons slowly coming out of lockdown after searches for contraband, drugs

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Texas prisons are slowly coming out of lockdown.

On Sept. 6, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a lockdown at all prisons, citing a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides.

During the lockdown, TDCJ is conducting comprehensive searches of all correctional facilities. Each facility is also limiting the movement of inmates and their contact with people outside.

According to TDCJ, the amount of illegal narcotics entering prisons has increased "substantially" over the last five years.

As part of the state-wide lockdown that went into effect earlier this week, #TDCJ & the Office of Inspector General are diligently working together to stop the infiltration of contraband into our facilities. pic.twitter.com/K1BDlqhA49 — TDCJ (@TDCJ) September 8, 2023

As part of the searches, TDCJ staff confiscated pills, cellphones, chargers, charging cords, earbuds and an unknown liquid substance from the Bradshaw State Jail. Bottles of liquid containing K2 have also been confiscated.

When the searches conclude, those units will resume normal operations. TDCJ says this list will be updated as the units reopen.