Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas prisons slowly coming out of lockdown after searches for contraband, drugs

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Sept. 12
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Sept. 12 02:07

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Texas prisons are slowly coming out of lockdown.

On Sept. 6, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a lockdown at all prisons, citing a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides.

During the lockdown, TDCJ is conducting comprehensive searches of all correctional facilities. Each facility is also limiting the movement of inmates and their contact with people outside. 

According to TDCJ, the amount of illegal narcotics entering prisons has increased "substantially" over the last five years.

As part of the searches, TDCJ staff confiscated pills, cellphones, chargers, charging cords, earbuds and an unknown liquid substance from the Bradshaw State Jail. Bottles of liquid containing K2 have also been confiscated.

When the searches conclude, those units will resume normal operations. TDCJ says this list will be updated as the units reopen.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 12:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.