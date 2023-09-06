Texas prisons under lockdown until further notice as officials conduct searches

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has issued a lockdown at all correctional facilities, citing a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides.

According to TDCJ, the amount of illegal narcotics entering prisons has increased "substantially" over the last five years.

That includes an increase in receiving paper soaked in K2 or methamphetamines. As a result, TDCJ has rolled out a new digital mail program.

During the lockdown, TDCJ is conducting comprehensive searches of all correctional facilities. Each facility is also limiting the movement of inmates and their contact with people outside.

Additional resources, including specialized search teams and narcotic dogs, will also be deployed.

While staff conducts searches during lockdown, visitation will be canceled until further notice. Inmates still have access to the phone system and tablets, TDCJ says.

There is no timeline for the lockdown and searches. Once they are completed, normal operations will resume.