Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas prisons under lockdown until further notice as officials conduct searches

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has issued a lockdown at all correctional facilities, citing a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides.

According to TDCJ, the amount of illegal narcotics entering prisons has increased "substantially" over the last five years.

That includes an increase in receiving paper soaked in K2 or methamphetamines. As a result, TDCJ has rolled out a new digital mail program. 

During the lockdown, TDCJ is conducting comprehensive searches of all correctional facilities. Each facility is also limiting the movement of inmates and their contact with people outside. 

Additional resources, including specialized search teams and narcotic dogs, will also be deployed.

While staff conducts searches during lockdown, visitation will be canceled until further notice. Inmates still have access to the phone system and tablets, TDCJ says.

There is no timeline for the lockdown and searches. Once they are completed, normal operations will resume.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 11:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.