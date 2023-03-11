Texas led nation in white supremacist propaganda in 2022, report shows

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shows white supremacist propaganda distribution and events increased 61% in Texas last year. An all-time high.

The organization doesn't expect activity to slow down any time soon, either.

Leah White, who tracks and manages incidents of white supremacist propaganda for ADL, said it's important for them to follow the data so they can monitor trends.

Last year, she said Texas led the nation in incidents with 527 cases recorded.

"We used to only see this type of white supremacist propaganda distribution on a once-a-month basis...and now we're seeing it almost daily," White said.

She said North Texas-based Patriot Front is responsible for most incidents.

Last summer, 31 men believed to be affiliated with the group were arrested in Idaho for allegedly conspiring to riot near a Pride event.

"Patriot Front is responsible for 80% of the white supremacist propaganda distribution in Texas," White said. "A major reason for that is because in order to be a member of this organization, they have a monthly requirement of amount of propaganda they need to distribute to remain an active member."

ADL officials said the group distributes antisemitic, racist and anti-LGBTQ flyers. They've been found in almost every city in North Texas.

"When people see stuff like this, what we don't want them to do is confront these folks," ADL's Jake Kurs said.

He said people should instead report it to police. And while this is not technically a crime, it helps them track activity.

"I think it's important for the public to know that we are really on top of this and it's a real problem," Kurs said. "We think it's important for everyone to have the information, so they know what to do when confronted with a hate group."