Texas leaders react to Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race

NORTH TEXAS — President Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential contest Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

Not since President Lyndon Johnson stepped aside the spring before the 1968 election has a sitting president eligible for reelection declined to run again. Johnson's vice president, Hubert Humphrey, won the Democratic nomination that year and lost the election to Richard Nixon.

The decision came nearly a month after Mr. Biden's poor debate performance in June, which alarmed Democrats in Washington D.C. and sparked discussion about whether he could be replaced on the Democratic ticket.

For weeks, until Sunday, Mr. Biden defied growing calls to step aside and sought to prove he was fit to run.

After the announcement on Sunday, Harris said she was honored to receive Mr. Biden's endorsement and praised him for his career in public service.

North Texas leaders react to Biden's withdrawal

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX 32nd District), who is running for U.S. Senate, thanked Mr. Biden for his service.

"I thank President Joe Biden for his service and his willingness to put country before self," he said in a statement. "It's something we need more of in our politics. My sincere hope is that this moment brings our nation one step closer to healing, uniting and fixing our broken politics."

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa released the following statement:

"Today, President Joe Biden's announcement to not seek reelection affirms the Democratic Party's commitment to the fundamental American idea that no one man nor any one party comes before the interests of our nation and the people of the United States. The President's decision does not come lightly, and does not discredit the momentous contributions that President Joe Biden delivered over the last four years and through decades of service. The path forward is clear: Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike must unite, mobilize and vote to once again reject Donald Trump, whose extreme defining principles are in opposition to the values of the middle class."

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX 35th District) said in a statement that he recognized the decision was a painful and difficult one, "not unlike that faced long ago under different circumstances by President Lyndon B. Johnson." Doggett did not endorse Harris as the next candidate though.

"While, with President Biden's endorsement, Vice President Harris is clearly the leading candidate, we should be open to all talented individuals, who wish to be considered."

North Texas leaders had weighed in on Biden's reelection bid in recent weeks

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth) joined three other members of Congress in asking Mr. Biden directly to pass the torch to the next generation of Democratic leaders.

"We must face the reality that widespread public concerns about your age and fitness are jeopardizing what should be a winning campaign," said Veasey in a letter with Democrats Jared Huffman of California, Chuy Garcia of Illinois, and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin to Mr. Biden.

One week ago, Veasey said that he didn't think the president was the strongest candidate who could run on the Democratic ticket, but he stopped short of asking the president to step aside.

That changed Friday, and Veasey mentioned Harris as part of a deep and talented bench of younger leaders.

A few weeks ago, Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett criticized those asking Mr. Biden to withdraw.

Former U.S. presidents on Biden's announcement

Former President Barack Obama:

"Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we've also been reminded — again — that he's a patriot of the highest order.

Since taking office, President Biden has displayed that character again and again. He helped end the pandemic, created millions of jobs, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, passed the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years, made the biggest investment to address climate change in history, and fought to ensure the rights of working people to organize for fair wages and benefits. Internationally, he restored America's standing in the world, revitalized NATO, and mobilized the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

More than that, President Biden pointed us away from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump's administration ...

We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

Obama did not name or endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton released a joint statement thanking Mr. Biden and endorsing Harris:

"We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden fort all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what's best for the country. We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her."

Former President Donald Trump, officially nominated by the Republican Party Thursday, told CNN after the decision that Mr. Biden is the "worst president by far in the history of our country," but he said that he thought if Harris is the nominee, she would be easier to beat than Biden.

Mr. Biden said he would address the nation later this week.