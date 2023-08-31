Watch CBS News
Texas judge declares "Death Star" law unconstitutional

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A judge in Austin ruled Wednesday that the state's so-called "Death Star" law is unconstitutional.

The law would ban local governments from passing their own regulations without support at the state level.

It would have included local rules that require water breaks for construction workers. Several North Texas cities like Plano, Arlington, and Denton have shown opposition to the law. 

Officially titled the Texas Regulatory Constituency Act, HB 2127 is backed by Gov. Greg Abbott and business lobbying groups. The law is still scheduled to take effect Friday.   

