Texas game wardens stress lake safety ahead of Memorial Day

NORTH TEXAS – Who doesn't love being on the lake? The water, the sun, the speed – but those very elements also come with their dangers.

"There's going to be a lot of folks out there this weekend," Texas Game Warden Trent Marker said. "Getting a call to respond to a drowning is definitely the worst call we can get as game wardens."

Their most important request is for boaters to wear life jackets. Though it's only required for those 13 and younger, the wardens say it would have saved many adults over the years.

"I have never recovered a drowning victim who was wearing their life jacket," Marker said.

While patrolling the lakes, Texas game wardens will be randomly stopping boats to perform water safety inspections to ensure paperwork, fire extinguishers and other required items are on board.

Boaters are reminded to stay 50 feet away from other boats, jet skis and buoys while out on the water.

You are also required to reduce speed in no-wake zones.

Those who prefer to stay near the shore should be cautious of high water and underwater trees at all North Texas lakes. In addition, remember to stay hydrated.