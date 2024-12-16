Texas DPS trooper in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Dallas North Tollway

DALLAS COUNTY – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Dallas North Tollway.

It happened in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway at Keller Springs Road around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

Texas DPS said the trooper was struck by a vehicle while responding to a single-vehicle crash. The trooper was taken to Plano Presbyterian Hospital and as of 7 a.m. is in critical, but stable condition.

CBS News Texas cameras at the scene showed a yellow Mini Cooper crashed near a Texas DPS vehicle and a Toyota Camry with heavy front-end damage.

Tony De La Cerda, a Texas DPS sergeant and spokesperson, said the Toyota Camry was involved in the single-vehicle crash. He said the driver of that vehicle was not injured.

A fire truck was blocking the left two lanes where the single-vehicle crash happened. A Mini Cooper then went around the fire truck, crashed into the wall and hit the trooper and a security officer who was helping the trooper, according to Texas DPS.

The driver of the Mini Cooper is responding and in good condition, De La Cerda said.

There is no information about the condition of the security officer but he was also taken to Plano Presbyterian. De La Cerda said he was a passerby helping the trooper and is unsure how he got there.

There were other troopers and NTTA Roadside Safety Service on the way to the scene before the trooper was struck.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the North Texas Tollway Authority and Dallas County for more information.

Northbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway at Keller Springs Road will remain closed, likely for two to three more hours, while the investigation continues. Traffic is being diverted onto Belt Line Road.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.