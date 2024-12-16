Watch CBS News

Driver arrested after crash critically injures Texas trooper on Dallas tollway

Texas DPS has arrested a 20-year-old driver involved in a crash that critically injured a trooper on the Dallas North Tollway. The trooper, who was responding to a crash, was hit by a yellow Mini Cooper while talking to a good Samaritan. The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The trooper is in critical but stable condition in the ICU. The good Samaritan was treated and released from the hospital.
