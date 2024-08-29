Texas DPS identifies victims in Wise County rollover crash that killed 4, injured 10

ALVORD – The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released the identities of the four people killed and the 10 injured in a rollover passenger van crash on U.S. 287 and FM 1655 in Wise County.

DPS spokesman Tony De La Cerda said the victims are of Haitian descent and that the investigation is not related to human smuggling or trafficking.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Alvord, about 45 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Three medical helicopters and several ambulances responded, transporting 11 people to various hospitals.

Killed in the crash, DPS said, were:

Diony Antoine, 46

JN Irard Vixamar, 42

Ledene Pierre-Louis, 36

Geneve Louis, 28

Antoine, Vixamar, and Pierre-Louis were pronounced dead at the scene. Geneve Louis, the crash's only female victim, died at Medical City Denton.

Two of the passengers sustained critical injuries, DPS said. They include:

Noel Fednel, 35, who was flown to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth

Dieudyrat Eliassaint, 33, who was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth

Eight other passengers were taken by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries, DPS said. They include:

Walnick Desir, 33

Reginald Neptune, 34

Marc Jean Lorkens Baptiste, 25

Vincola Lecean, 52

Junior Louis, 35

Jean Edson, 35

Jean Philippe Durock, 47

Manius Vines, 44

Investigators said only one of the 14 people inside the van was wearing a seatbelt.

"The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available," De La Cerda said.