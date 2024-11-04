Texas district finds student misconduct, no evidence of spitting behind volleyball opponent's bench

TEXARKANA – Pleasant Grove ISD students acted inappropriately behind an opponent's bench during an intense district championship volleyball match last week, but an investigation concluded no one spit on any of the opposing players as alleged, the district's superintendent said Monday.

Video posted on social media showed PGISD students exhibiting unsportsmanlike behavior, even potentially spitting on players, behind North Lamar High School's bench.

But Chad Pirtle, superintendent of Pleasant Grove ISD, said the spitting allegation proved to be "entirely false."

"Video evidence does not show spit exiting the mouth of the individual accused of spitting nor a reaction from the players who may have been spit on," Pirtle said in a statement. "Witnesses reported the individual in the video accused of spitting (who is not a Pleasant Grove student) was actually barking."

In addition, Pirtle said the North Lamar High volleyball coach questioned his players and "not one player indicated they were spit on."

Other witnesses interviewed, Pirtle said, also did not indicate spitting occurred.

Pirtle also said claims by a North Lamar High student of hearing a "racist taunt" haven't been confirmed.

"This allegation was not raised by any player, coach, referee or fan during the event, and PGISD has not found any evidence to suggest that this allegation is true," he said.

The unsportsmanlike conduct occurred during an Oct. 29 match between District 7-4A's top two teams. Pleasant Grove High won, raising its record to 31-9 overall and 9-1 in district play, while Paris, Texas-based North Lamar High fell to 26-11 and 7-3, according to MaxPreps.com.

Pirtle said the conclusions were raised as part of a "thorough" joint investigation with North Lamar ISD because of its interest in "fostering a respectful and positive environment" at school events.

Students from the two schools and game officials were interviewed, and information obtained from security cameras, game film, broadcasts and cell phone recordings was reviewed, Pirtle said.

Pirtle said the district is appropriately addressing the violations, as the conduct was "below the standard PGISD sets for its students and fans."

According to Pirtle, the district is also taking steps to ensure similar events don't happen again, including:

Creating more physical space between the student section and the team benches.

Positioning staff closer to the student section.

Meanwhile, the district is encouraging those who believe they have witnessed discriminatory behavior to "immediately report it so that it can be addressed."