Texas school district probes students' alleged misconduct behind opposing team's bench

TEXARKANA – A Northeast Texas school district is investigating allegations of unsportsmanlike conduct by its students against a visiting volleyball team during a game on Tuesday.

Video posted on social media shows Pleasant Grove High School students acting up, even potentially spitting on players, behind North Lamar High School's bench.

"Our commitment is to foster an environment of respect and sportsmanship, and we are addressing this matter with those involved to uphold the positive standards of our school community," said Haley Turner, communications director for Pleasant Grove ISD.

Pleasant Grove High won the 7-4A showdown between the district's first- and second-place teams. The Hawks are now 31-9 overall and 9-1 in district play, while Paris, Texas-based North Lamar High fell to 26-11 and 7-3, according to MaxPreps.com.

CBS News Texas contacted Texarkana police. They confirmed they have not received any complaints. They also stated that it is not an open investigation and is being handled by the school district.