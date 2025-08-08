California Gov. Gavin Newsom to host Texas Democrats breaking quorum

Texas House Democrats who have fled the state to block a vote on redistricting will be hosted by California leaders on Friday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and other prominent California Democratic leaders will be hosting a press event with the Texas lawmakers.

Where Friday's event with the Texas Democrats will be held was not immediately disclosed.

The Texas state legislators have been out of the state since Monday, breaking quorum to prevent the Republican-held chamber from voting on a proposed redistricting plan that could give the GOP five more House seats in the state.

Illinois, New York and Massachusetts have all also played host to the Texas Democrats this week – a situation that has led Texas Republicans to seek arrest warrants for the runaway legislators.

Newsom has been among the most vocal critics of the Texas legislature's plan, announcing a push of his own to redraw California's congressional districts that could increase the number of seats held by Democrats.

Earlier in the week, in response to Newsom's push, California GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley announced he would be introducing legislation that would prohibit mid-decade redistricting nationwide.

Friday's meeting is expected to highlight California's redistricting push, which Newsom and other California leaders have said is contingent on Texas or other GOP-led states following through with theirs.

How to watch

What: Gov. Newsom hosts Texas state legislators breaking quorum

Date: Friday, Aug. 8

Time: Around 2 p.m. PT

Location: Sacramento County

Watch: CBS News Sacramento live player