Texas could serve as "model" for mass deportation plans, border czar says

Texas is expanding its offer to President-elect Donald Trump to carry out his mass deportation plan. The incoming border czar praises the state's efforts to secure the border. The Texas Speaker's race is intensifying as House Republicans remain divided as they prepare to meet to select their nominee. Former Governor Rick Perry, who supports the current Speaker, Dade Phelan weighs in, along with Republican Representative Richard Hayes of Denton County, who supports Phelan's challenger, Representative David Cook. Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett discusses her concerns over the Trump deportation policy. Jack Fink covers these stories in the latest episode of Eye On Politics. (Original air date: December 1, 2024.)

Texas increases support for Trump's mass deportation plan

On Tuesday, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham appeared at the state's newly acquired 1400-acre property in Starr County along the southern border that she offered to the incoming Trump administration to carry out their new mass deportation policy. "Our offer has been extended beyond this property."

Buckingham announced the state's additional support while standing with the mother and grandmother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungary, who was murdered earlier this year in Houston allegedly by two members of a Venezuelan gang who entered the U.S. illegally.

"The new project that GLO is going to embark on that I have created is the Jocelyn Initiative," said Buckingham. "In which we will locate appropriate land under my jurisdiction to lease for the construction of violent criminal deportation facilities."

As Buckingham made her announcement to offer more state land to the federal government, the state was putting up new sections of a border wall on its new property. She said the prior owner wouldn't allow law enforcement on her ranch and so the property was among the top spots in the state for human and drug trafficking.

At another event along the southern border Tuesday, Tom Homan, the incoming Border Czar for President-elect Trump, praised Governor Greg Abbott, along with Texas State Troopers and members of the Texas National Guard for their efforts to secure the border and crack down on illegal immigration and drugs.

"Let me be clear," said Homan. "There is going to be a mass deportation plan. We're going to help the Governor finish the job he started. This is a model we can take across the country, with unprecedented success. I want to say thank you to each and every one of you." Governor Abbott said, Americans thank you for your service."

Both the Governor and Homan served the troopers and national guard members a Thanksgiving meal to show their gratitude.

"People outside the state of Texas, they know exactly what you've done, the difference you've made," said Abbott. "The truth, the facts are that what happened over the past four years was unprecedented more than 11 million people came across our border illegally."

There are more than one point four million people who have reportedly been given final deportation orders by an immigration judge.



Texas Speaker's race

The race for Texas Speaker is heating up. The Speaker of the House selects committee chairs and influences the bills that can get passed in the chamber. Members of the public don't vote for the Speaker — but members of the Texas House do.

Republicans remain divided over who should be their next leader. Some Republicans back the current Speaker Dade Phelan, while more have publicly backed his challenger, Republican Representative David Cook of Mansfield.

On Saturday, December 7th, the 88 House Republicans who will serve in the next session will gather at the Texas Capitol, where they will select their candidate. The caucus bylaws say whoever gets 60 percent of the vote, in this case 53 votes, will be the Republican nominee, and that members agree to support that candidate. The final vote takes place on the first day of the next legislative session, Tuesday, January 14th, when House Republicans and Democrats vote.

Democratic Representative Ana Maria Ramos of Dallas is also running.

In an interview with CBS News Texas, former Governor Rick Perry, who is supporting Phelan and will work with him next session if re-elected, insisted he will win again. Republican Representative Richard Hayes of Hickory Creek in Denton County, who supports Cook, disagreed.

"My message to every member of the legislature is look, Dade Phelan is going to get elected Speaker, because there are probably 30 at least that would walk over broken glass for Dade and 40 plus Democrats join them, and you got 76. So I can count," said Perry.

"We know David has 47 that have come out publicly for him and maybe 12 have come out publicly for Dade Phelan," Hayes told Jack. "I would say, I don't see a pathway for Phelan. The pathway really is there for David Cook, and I feel pretty encouraged that in fact he will be the nominee coming out of the caucus."

One-On-One with Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Dallas

Jack also spoke with Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Dallas. She discussed her priorities in the upcoming session of Congress beginning of January. Crockett also shared her concerns over President-elect Trump's planned mass deportation policy. She told Jack that she has told people who ask about the program that she believes it will negatively impact the economy in various ways including agriculture. "I would say please raise your hand if you are raising the next generation of farmers, and no one would raise their hand, and I would have to connect the dots for them and say who is it that you think is actually farming the land? If you are not raising the next generation of farmers, it is these immigrants that are coming to our country, and they're contributing to our economy, which is keeping the cost of food down."

