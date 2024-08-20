Voters to cast ballots Tuesday in the Florida Primary Election

Voters to cast ballots Tuesday in the Florida Primary Election

Voters to cast ballots Tuesday in the Florida Primary Election

MIAMI - Voters across Florida will weigh in Tuesday on important federal, state, and local races when they cast their ballots in the Primary Election.

In Miami-Dade, more than 200,000 people have voted either through the mail or early voting in person. In Broward, the number comes in at around 143,000. These are low turnout numbers but election officials are hoping people turn out Tuesday because there are important races on the ballot.

On Tuesday, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

Florida is a closed primary. Voters must be registered as either a Democrat or Republican.

In both Miami-Dade and Broward, voters will decide some very important races.

For the first time in about 60 years, Miami-Dade will elect a sheriff. Fifteen candidates are vying for the job.

County residents will decide on a mayor. Current Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is running. She's facing six challengers: Manny Cid, Shlomo Danzinger, Carlos Farin, Alex Otaola, Miguel Quintero and Eddy Rojas. This race is non-partisan therefore all voters can weigh in. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will face a runoff in November.

In Broward, residents will also be voting for a sheriff. Current Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing three challengers: former FDLE agent Steven Geller, long-time law enforcement veteran David Howard and retired BSO Colonel Al Pollock.

Five Broward County School Board members are facing challengers in a race to keep their seat. They include Daniel Foganholi, Torey Alston, Debra Hixon, Sarah Leonardi and Dr. Jeff Holness. Foganholi of District 1 and Alston, who represents District 2, are both Governor Ron DeSantis appointees and are facing voters for the first time.

The only statewide race on the ballot is for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Rick Scott, who will learn who he'll face in November.

While Scott technically has a primary, he is expected to win easily over two minor candidates with little name identification or money.

The leading candidate in the Democratic primary is former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who in 2018 became the first Ecuadorian American and first South American-born woman elected to Congress. She lost her seat after one term.

Mucarsel-Powell has the backing of party leaders and has raised $12 million for the race. Scott is already campaigning as if she will be his opponent, but she first faces Navy veteran and businessman Stanley Campbell, Army veteran and businessman Rod Joseph and Brian Rush, a former four-term Florida state representative.

Also on the ballot are races for the U.S. House of Representatives, state legislature, commission seats, school board seats and judges.

Election day voters must go to their assigned voting location and bring a valid and current identification that contains a photo and their signature.

Broward voters can find their precinct location Here.

Miami-Dade voters can find their precinct location Here.

In Florida, Republicans outnumber Democrats 5.3 million to 4.3 million, with 3.5 million voters choosing not to register with a party.