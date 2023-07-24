Texas AMBER Alert issued for Erika Anderson, 15

LAMAR COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Texas AMBER Alert was issued for Erika Anderson, 15, who law enforcement said they believe is in Watauga.

Anderson is described as White with brown hair and eyes, weighing 115 pounds and standing 5 foot 4 inches tall.

She was last seen in Brookson, just outside Paris at 3 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Anderson was wearing a gray hoodie and may also identify as Erika McCarver, according to the alert.

Police said she is possibly with Jonathan Ramirez, 22, who drives a green 2009 Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate number RWW6625.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Red River County Sheriff's Office at 903.427.3838.