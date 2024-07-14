Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller witnessed Trump assassination attempt: "I was as close as anybody."

NORTH TEXAS — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told CBS News Texas he was near the red carpet where former President Donald Trump entered the stage.

Just 30 feet away, "I was as close as anybody," Miller said.

Minutes later: "I heard a pop. I thought it was a balloon. I heard a second pop. I thought, well, maybe it's fireworks, and by the third pop, and they weren't loud, I realized what it was, so I turned to look at President Trump, and he had the same puzzled look on his face, trying to figure out what the noise was and the fourth shot struck him in the side of the head. After it was over, I looked behind me, and there was a man behind me that actually had been hit in the head. He actually died."

Miller wasn't hit as he witnessed history up close.

He said the former President had more than luck on his side.

"God had a hand in this," said Miller. "I mean, he's very blessed. A half inch to the left, and he would have been dead."

Miller attended the rally in Pennsylvania as part of a bus tour he's taking part in across the various battleground states.

Watch Jack's full interview with Miller below.

North Texas Congressman Roger Williams, R-25th Congressional District, told CBS News Texas that he was relieved when he saw President Trump get up after being shot.

"I'm so glad that President Trump is fine," Williams said. "Our prayers go out to those victims that were injured, and one killed."

Williams said the assassination attempt against former President Trump brought back memories from seven years ago, when he and others survived a shooting in June 2017.

He said when a gunman opened fire during a practice for the annual Congressional baseball game, he dove into a dugout and was hit by shrapnel.

"I was angry," said Williams. "I was mad."

In a post on social media Sunday, the former President said that he had considered delaying his trip to the convention, but changed his mind and will head to Milwaukee as originally planned.

"I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else."

Congressman Williams said, "What a patriot! What a hard-nosed leader he is. Going back to the shooting seven years ago, when I was in the hospital that night, he called to check on me. One of the things he asked me was, 'Should we play the baseball game tomorrow night,' because the game was scheduled for the next night. I said, 'Absolutely, you doggone right, we'll play it.' And that's kind of what he's doing today."

Both former President Trump and President Biden are calling for unity, but Congressman Williams said he heard this seven years ago after the baseball shooting.

"This was going to be the event that brought Republicans and Democrats together so we could peacefully agree to disagree," said Williams. "That lasted about two days and it got worse after that. There are people talking today about how this moment will bring people together. I'm a positive guy but it's not going to bring people together. We're going to be more divided now than ever before."

Williams said it's a problem that can only be solved with everyone doing their part to fix it.

Watch Jack's full interview with Williams below.

