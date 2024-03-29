Temperatures in North Texas warming up in time for Easter festivities

NORTH TEXAS — Was it really just earlier this week we woke up with frost and temperatures in the 30's? Look at the jump in those lows as of this morning:

CBS News Texas

Windy day. Gusts over 40mph this afternoon pushed highs in the upper 70s. This was the warmest day in two weeks. It gets even warmer over Easter Weekend.

CBS News Texas

Easter Sunday will be warm. A few sprinkles of rain are possible, especially by afternoon:

CBS News Texas

It'll be breezy with mostly cloudy skies both days. Severe weather is possible on Monday. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. The best chance arrives that evening as the dryline produces a line of storms to our west . These storms could produce damaging winds and large hail as they push east into the Metroplex in the evening:

CBS News Texas

A cold front sweeps the storm chance away overnight. Starting Tuesday, we'll again have below-normal temperatures and some cool nights:

CBS News Texas

We are still ten days away, but right now the weather is looking a little unsettled on April 8th for the Solar Eclipse. Long range models put an approaching storm system coming in from the west. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted on the cloud cover forecast. Don't put a lot of stock on any forecast this far out:

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted on the cloud cover forecast for Eclipse viewing conditions. Don't put a lot of stock on any forecast this far out. CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas