Temperatures in North Texas warming up in time for Easter festivities

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Gusty Friday ahead of Easter weekend
Gusty Friday ahead of Easter weekend 02:49

NORTH TEXAS — Was it really just earlier this week we woke up with frost and temperatures in the 30's? Look at the jump in those lows as of this morning: 

032924-texaswx1.png
CBS News Texas

Windy day. Gusts over 40mph this afternoon pushed highs in the upper 70s. This was the warmest day in two weeks. It gets even warmer over Easter Weekend. 

032924-texaswx2.png
CBS News Texas

Easter Sunday will be warm. A few sprinkles of rain are possible, especially by afternoon: 

032924-texaswx3.png
CBS News Texas

It'll be breezy with mostly cloudy skies both days. Severe weather is possible on Monday. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. The best chance arrives that evening as the dryline produces a line of storms to our west . These storms could produce damaging winds and large hail as they push east into the Metroplex in the evening: 

032924-texaswx4.png
CBS News Texas

A cold front sweeps the storm chance away overnight. Starting Tuesday, we'll again have below-normal temperatures and some cool nights: 

032924-texaswx5.png
CBS News Texas

We are still ten days away, but right now the weather is looking a little unsettled on April 8th for the Solar Eclipse. Long range models put an approaching storm system coming in from the west. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted on the cloud cover forecast. Don't put a lot of stock on any forecast this far out: 

032924-texaswx6.png
The First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted on the cloud cover forecast for Eclipse viewing conditions.  Don't put a lot of stock on any forecast this far out. CBS News Texas
032924-texaswx7.png
CBS News Texas
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 5:06 PM CDT

