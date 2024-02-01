Tell Me Why: Super Bowl edition

The showdown for Super Bowl LVIII is set!

Although the Dallas Cowboys won't be in the Super bowl this year, here's everything you need to know before tuning in.

WHEN IS THE SUPER BOWL?

Kick off is Sunday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. CT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is the first time the stadium will host the Super Bowl since opening its doors in 2020.

You can watch the Super Bowl on your local CBS station, Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.

The Super Bowl LVIII Kickoff Show starts at 5 p.m. CT.

WHO IS PLAYING IN THE SUPER BOWL?

The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers will face AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs again – they faced each other in Super Bowl LIV four years ago, which resulted in a Chiefs win.

The Chiefs are also headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons.

HOW MUCH ARE FLIGHTS FROM DALLAS TO LAS VEGAS?

At the time of this publication, flights out of Dallas to Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport started at $335 for a round-trip flight for the weekend. Prices have been going up daily, so book now!

WHO WON THE SUPER BOWL LAST YEAR?

The Chiefs have the chance to be back-to-back champions this year. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII last year.

WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE SUPER BOWL?

Usher will perform at the halftime show this year. In addition to Usher's big performance, Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, North Texas native Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

HOW MUCH ARE SUPER BOWL TICKETS?

The average ticket price is $12,082 on Seat Geek.

The average Super Bowl ticket price about two weeks ahead of the game is up 36% from the same time period last year, according to Seat Geek.

WILL TAYLOR SWIFT BE AT THE SUPER BOWL?

Swifties know that Taylor has a series of concerts scheduled in Tokyo Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10 as part of her Eras Tour.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played thousands of miles away just hours after her last show. With Tokyo 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, she should technically be able to make it on time to watch her beau Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on Feb. 11.