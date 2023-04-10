Teens linked to Khudhair Hamdan shooting face capital murder charges

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Khudhair Hamdan, 55, on March 21.

Police said Luis Gutierrez, 18, and Cristian Saucedo, 19, fatally shot Hamdan after he met them to test drive a car for sale. They linked up through social media, according to investigators.

"Mr. Hamdan was simply trying to help a relative sell a car – and now his family's entire world has been turned upside down," said Arlington police chief Al Jones. "Violent offenders like these, who are willing to kill a man for a vehicle they abandoned a few minutes later, have no place on our streets. I'd like to thank our Homicide Unit for the dedication and effort they put into this investigation. I hope these arrests provide some sense of relief to Mr. Hamdan's family and to the Arlington community."

Members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force found Saucedo at his home in Dallas on April 7. He was booked into the Arlington City Jail, then transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

Gutierrez was already in custody for an unrelated case in Dallas, police said. He's currently at the Dallas County Jail.

Both teenagers were charged with capital murder.