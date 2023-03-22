Police: potential car buyers kill Arlington man after social media introduction

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Khudhair Hamdan, 55, was killed after meeting two young men who expressed interest in buying a family member's car on social media, police said.

Arlington officers found Hamdan lying unresponsive in the 700 block of Port Richmond Way at 6 p.m. on March 21. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned Hamdan had agreed to go for a test drive that evening with an alleged buyer for the car.

Based on video evidence and witness statements, two young men went to Hamdan's home to test drive the car – and the three of them left together in it. As they drove along Port Richmond Way, investigators believe one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Hamdan, who then got out of the car and collapsed. The suspects continued driving, police said.

Officers found the car abandoned behind a nearby shopping center at the intersection of Matlock Road and Sublett Road.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects walking away from the car.

Detectives are currently working to identify the suspects. No arrests have been made.

"The Arlington Police Department strongly encourages community members who are buying/selling items via digital marketplaces -- particularly if they don't know the people they are purchasing from/selling to -- to make the exchanges in the designated safe zones at each of our four patrol stations."

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspects or has any additional information about this case is urged to call Det. Simmons at (817) 459-5735. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.



