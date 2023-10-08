Arrest made in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Lamarcus Dewayne Winn

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A teenager is in custody after police say he fatally shot a 15-year-old earlier this week.

Lewisville Police said Lemarcus Dewayne Winn died after he was shot in the chest on Thursday. Another victim was taken to the hospital with a reported gunshot wound to the hand.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jesstun Markee Conner Saturday morning and charged him with manslaughter. He is currently in the Denton County Jail, held on a $150,000 bond. LPD says Conner was the victim hospitalized after being shot in the hand.

According to the report, Thursday afternoon, Conner and Winn went to the parking lot in the 200 block of E. Round Grove Road in a black Porsche Macan SUV, to buy marijuana from another person.

LPD says a group of men showed up around 2 p.m. in a Chrysler model vehicle.

Not long after the group arrived, people in both vehicles began exchanging gunfire, the report states.

Investigators say multiple people got out of their vehicles and shot at each other.

According to the report, Conner got out of the Porsche and, at some point, was shot in the hand.

After being shot, LPD says, Conner tried to get back into the Porsche when he ran into Winn, who had ducked behind a backseat door. When Conner collided with Winn, Conner's gun fired one bullet, hitting Winn in the chest, the report states.

LPD says Conner got Winn into the Porsche and fled the scene.

The SUV was found at a nearby apartment complex when Conner called 911 to report a gunshot victim, Winn, was in the backseat.

The Lewisville Police Department said Conner is charged with manslaughter because the fatal shooting of Winn appears to be accidental.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing while LPD continues the search for the Chrysler that fled the parking lot scene.