Lamarcus Dewayne Winn, 15, dies from gunshot wound to torso

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Lewisville Police Department has identified Lamarcus Dewayne Winn, 15, as the victim of a fatal shooting on Oct. 5.

Police said Winn was killed after he was shot in the torso in the 200 block of E. Round Grove Road.

He lived in Lewisville but didn't attend school in the district.

Investigators are still looking for the suspects in this case and no motive has been determined.

Another adult victim remains in the hospital after he was shot in the hand. He's expected to recover, according to police.

The department said the shooting isn't connected to the Sept. 20 shooting outside Raising Canes on Main Street.