Taymour Makarem faces murder charge in fatal shooting of Arlington teen

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - He fatally shot another teenager at point blank range, according to Arlington police. Now Taymour Makarem, 18, is facing a murder charge in the July 16 shooting at the QuickTrip located in the 4900 block of Little Road.

Taymour Makarem, 18 Arlington Police Department

Police said they found the victim lying in the parking lot shortly after 8 p.m Sunday night. Suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said he was already dead when they found him.

Three witnesses (who were in the car with the victim when he was shot) told police Makarem was responsible, according to the affidavit. Surveillance video reportedly showed him "in a heated argument" with the victim for several minutes before reportedly pulling a firearm from his waistband.

Police said Makarem and the victim knew each other and were feuding for some time.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin are notified.