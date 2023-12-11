This Dallas Cowboys superfan brings holiday cheer to children's hospitals 1 teddy bear at a time

ARLINGTON – During Cowboys game days, he transforms into one of the most savage Cowboys fans you'll ever meet. But during this time of year, he's a giant teddy bear with a very important mission and he would like you as his teammate.

Mark Shenefield has long had the Cowboys back. To say he's close to the team would be an understatement.

Any day of the week, you can find Tattoo Mark hanging out on his balcony, except in the weeks leading up to Christmas. That's when he takes a break from admiring his view to bring joy to children who are relegated to the hospital.

"They don't wanna be there, they have to be there," Shenefield said. "These kids are sick. They don't get the opportunity like we have to go out and do the things we do.

Although Mark's mission is not tied into the actual Cowboys visits to children's hospitals, he has followed their lead.

For the fourth straight year, he's collected teddy bears. By Christmas, he will have given them out to children at 10 different hospitals in the state.

"I have tears going down my eyes whenever I give a bear to a kid because I'm fighting a disease and I know they are, too," Shenefield said.

Shenefield, who has congestive heart failure, has lost everyone in his immediate family to the disease. He knows how lonely the journey can be and says no kid should have to feel like they're in it by themselves.

"I'm gonna go out of my way to get a bear to a kid," he said. "Believe in yourself and remember God loves you and so do I."

You can donate to Tattoo Mark's cause by going to his Instagram here.

Next year, he hopes to give out 15,000 teddy bears all in hops of bringing a smile to children who need it most.