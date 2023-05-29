Tarrant County Sheriffs investigating strip club shootout that left 1 dead and 3 injured

ALEDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shootout at a strip club early Sunday morning that left one person dead and three others injured.

The latest violent crime at Temptations Cabaret has renewed calls to shut the business down.

"Somebody would do a shooting and then leave and end up in our neighborhood," said Molly Day, whose home is less than a mile away from the club. "It was always kind of scary to me. You wake up at three o'clock in the morning to gunshots."

The establishment has a long, well-documented history of criminal activity, including multiple murders.

"I find it absolutely ridiculous we can't find a way to shut their doors," Day said. "How many deaths is enough?"

After a double stabbing at Temptations almost three weeks ago, Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez started looking into what could be done. He reviewed data from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office that shows just how frequently crime happens there.

"And what I found was shocking," said Commissioner Ramirez. "This establishment has 10 times the call volume of any other establishment of its nature in unincorporated Tarrant County. There were 134 calls for service just at this location last year."

The club is temporarily closed after the most recent fatal shooting, and Commissioner Ramirez wants to make sure the place never opens its doors again.

He has asked the Commissioners Court to review the sexually oriented business permit of Temptations Cabaret and the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office to see whether they can pursue legal action related to public nuisance laws.

"I'm very confident that the wheels are in motion and that we will have a solution very soon," Ramirez said. "Our citizens have dealt with this for far too long, and they deserve for us to provide the relief they've been asking for. It's not only our job, but it's our moral obligation, in my opinion."

The increase in crime related to the club has caused many of Day's neighbors to put their homes on the market, but she's finally hopeful help is on the way.

"I love it here, and I feel very confident they're going to be able to do something," said Day.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court has put the discussion of Temptations Cabaret's business permit on their June 6th agenda.