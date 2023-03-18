Tarrant Appraisal District decides against firing chief appraiser, gives him time to address concerns

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – After a variety of controversies recently, the Tarrant Appraisal District's chief appraiser will be able to keep his job – for now.

During a special meeting of the Appraisal District Board Friday afternoon, Board Secretary and Presiding Officer Rich DeOtte made a motion to fire Chief Appraiser Jeff Law.

But none of the other Board Members would second the motion.

Instead, Board Members voted unanimously to draft what's called a Letter of Repair, and once he officially receives it, Law will have 90 days to correct and address the concerns they identify.

"I'm appreciative that the board has confidence in what I've done, what I've been doing. I know there's been a lot of media issues surrounding the appraisal district. The board doesn't like that, I don't like that."

Friday's special meeting comes one week after State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed a bill to abolish the district and have the Texas Comptroller's Office take it over.

That bill hasn't been referred to a House legislative committee yet.

CBS News Texas reached out to Representative Geren late Friday afternoon seeking comment about the meeting, but didn't hear back.

The Appraisal District sets the value of your home or business.

There have been a variety of controversies and problems at the appraisal district for years.

The latest one includes the resignation of Board Chair Kathryn Wilemon last month after the Keller City Council voted to recall her.

Tarrant County Commissioners voted to recall her last week.

Members of the public voiced their concerns about the chief appraiser and board.

Resident Geramie Parrish said, "I think this board should abolish itself. The fact that Mr. Law hasn't resigned or been fired appalls me."

Another resident, Jerald Miller said, "Mr. Law your tyranny is at an end sir."

The Mayor of the Town of Lakeside, Pat Jacob told the Board, "So let's fix the problem. Change the management and let's move forward."

A variety of employees spoke at the meeting to defend and praise Law.

They said they were using their time off to do so.

The board also decided to allow Tarrant County, Keller, and six other local governments to decide who should replace Wilemon on the board.